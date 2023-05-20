Alleged Drunk Driver Shot Passing Vehicle with Handgun on Busy Highway: Police
An alleged drunk driver more than four times over the legal limit shot at a fellow motorist along an Ohio highway, according to authorities.
Frank Spatara, 41, is accused of felonious assault and transporting a firearm while intoxicated across multiple jurisdictions in the May 5 incident, local outlet WOIO reported Saturday.
The victim was driving along I-90 in the Cleveland suburb of Westlake around 5 p.m. when their car was struck with gunfire, they told police.
The gunman pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle while driving erratically, pointed a handgun, and fired two rounds, officials said. One of the shots struck the vehicle’s passenger side door, but the victim was not physically harmed.
While investigators were taking statements, police in another jurisdiction pulled over Spatara, allegedly finding him with a loaded handgun, according to another local outlet, WKYC.
Spatara, of Cleveland, allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .326, more than four times the state limit of .08, a police official told WOIO.
Additional weapons were confiscated from Spatara’s home, according to WKYC.
Spatara is free ahead of his next court date after posting $100,000 bond.
