Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes into White House Security Checkpoint

A man who crashed into a security entrance bollard outside of the White House in Washington, D.C. is facing driving under the influence and unlawful entry charges, according to a Tweet from Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.
Around 4:30 a.m., a vehicle collided into the security checkpoint on the northeast side of the White House, according to Guglielmi. No injuries were reported, and the driver underwent medical evaluation.
The man’s actions were “not targeted towards the White House,” according to Guglielmi.
