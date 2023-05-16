The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes into White House Security Checkpoint

    The Secret Service says the collision was not a targeted event.

    Monique Merrill
    Robert Mooney/Getty Images

    A man who crashed into a security entrance bollard outside of the White House in Washington, D.C. is facing driving under the influence and unlawful entry charges, according to a Tweet from Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

    Around 4:30 a.m., a vehicle collided into the security checkpoint on the northeast side of the White House, according to Guglielmi. No injuries were reported, and the driver underwent medical evaluation.

    The man’s actions were “not targeted towards the White House,” according to Guglielmi.

