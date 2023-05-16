Alleged Congressional District Office Attacker Claimed CIA was ‘Brutally Torturing’ Him in Lawsuit

The Virginia man who allegedly attacked the district office of Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-VA, on Monday filed a lawsuit against the CIA last year claiming that the agency was “brutally torturing” him “from the fourth dimension.”
The lawsuit filed by Fairfax resident and alleged attacker Xuan-Kha Pham sought $29 million in damages, as first reported by NBC News, and accused the CIA of “wrongfully imprisoning me in a lower perspective based on physics.”
Pham also claimed in the lawsuit that he is “entitled to be cured and returned to normal condition.” The CIA attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed last month.
Pham, 49, allegedly entered Connolly’s district office in Fairfax with a metal baseball bat and assaulted two staff members, the Fairfax Police Department said in a press release. One unnamed officer also sustained minor injuries during the assault. Officers responded at 10:49 a.m. to the alleged assault and arrested Pham within five minutes.
The unnamed staff members were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need," Connolly said in a written statement. "We are incredibly thankful to the city of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response."
