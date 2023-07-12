All Foster Kids in California Can Now Attend Any State College for Free
Gov. Newsom's budget covers tuition, room and board for foster children to attend any state university or community college
Children and teens in foster care across California will be able to attend state and community colleges free of charge under legislation signed into law this week.
Through the new Fostering Futures program, the state will allocate $25 million to cover tuition for foster youth attending a California State University, University of California or a community college, according to state Sen. Angelique Ashby's office.
The funding also covers the cost of housing, books and food.
- DeSantis Accepts Fox News Debate Challenge From California Gov. Gavin Newsom
- Gavin Newsom Hits Ron DeSantis Over Migrants Sent to California: ‘Kidnapping Charges?’
- California Clinic Makes History Offering Free Surgeries to All
- California Loses More Residents Than Any Other State
- Minnesota Lawmakers Strike Deal To Make Public Colleges Free
“Far too many foster youth want to go to college, and are unable to afford it,” Ashby, who authored the bill, said in a statement. “This funding will ensure that California’s most vulnerable young people can take agency over their lives by seeking higher education."
There are approximately 60,000 children in the state's foster care system and lawmakers say the vast majority of them, or 96%, want to receive higher education.
While 64% of foster youth graduate high school in California, only 4% currently obtain a four-year college degree, according to Ashby.
The bill became law as part of a budget agreement signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.
"For foster youth who have lost everything, this bill provides hope that they can attend college without crippling debt—taking one critical step toward our state’s goal of making college attainable for all, and making foster youth the first to achieve debt-free college in California," Ashby said.
Shane Harris, a former foster child who now leads the nonprofit People's Association of Justice Advocates told KFMB-TV the funding is "a tremendous victory for foster youth across California."
"Who wouldn't want to go to college for free, and especially when you're in the situations many of us have been in?" said Harris, a San Diego resident who has supported the bill as it moved through the legislative process.
"When you lose your parents, you don't have the support system, you're trying to make it through all these different challenges, and then you go to pay for college?"
Harris told the station he plans to launch an outreach campaign to spread awareness about the new program.
"In the state of California, your dreams are possible, you can become anything you want to be, and now you can go to college for free," he said.
