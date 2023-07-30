All-Boys School Rips ‘Tabloidism’ for Controversy over Admitting Trans Students

The leader of an elite, all-boys private school in New York City sparked controversy recently when he announced it would begin inclusion of trans students who identify as male.

The new gender policy infuriated several parents with deep pockets who send their boys there.

But John Botti, head of the exclusive Browning School on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, said recent backlash comes from “tabloidism" stirring up controversy.

“It has been tabloidism, pure and simple," Botti wrote in a letter, the New York Post reported.

"I’m proud of our team, and grateful to all trustees for the smart, patient, redoubtable support — though I am also sorry for the emotional strain it has placed on so many,” he added.

The school, founded in 1888, sent a letter to parents ahead of the 2023-24 school year announcing that it would "consider for admission any child who (i) identifies as a boy or (ii) was assigned male at birth, who wishes to join a boys’ school and is well-served by our mission.”

“We will not consider for admission a student who identifies as a girl at the time of application,” the school added.

“As a school that proudly celebrates and affirms boys at every stage of their lives, we acknowledge that the many ways in which gender can be lived and expressed are vastly different now than at our founding in 1888,” the letter noted.

Botti reportedly earns $700,000 per year at the K-12 school that costs $62,500 per student a year. The school has approximately 25-34 boys per grade and typically doesn’t accept transfers for students entering grades 11 and 12.

Botti claimed there were only two parents and one alumnus who complained about the new policy, saying that “99% of the noise is coming from outside the house.”

A parent told the Post that the letter wasn’t sent to them until after March, when contracts were finalized for the upcoming school year.

“Botti waited until he got the contracts signed in March by the new students enrolled for September, before he wrote this ‘inclusive’ letter that betrays every reason parents send their children to a TRADITIONAL BOYS SCHOOL,” the parent stated.

“The new contracts since 2020 give the school all authority, and none to the parents who complain. It’s a lie that only one lower school parent complained," the source added.

“Everyone is furious that they have thrown the school and its history down the drain for bending over for any child with gender dysphoria that would be better suited to a coed school while they ‘figure it out.'”

The Browning School’s decision to accept trans students follows New York City’s Spence and Brearley all-girls schools, which in 2018 announced they would accept all applicants who identify as female.