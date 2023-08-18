All 20,000 of the Canadian Capital of Yellowknife Ordered to Evacuate Amid Hundreds of Wildfires

Canadian authorities have ordered the evacuation of the total population of the city of Yellowknife as hundreds of wildfires rage throughout the area.

Yellowknife is the capital city of Canada's Northwest Territories and home to 20,000 people.

The city accounts for about half of the total population of the territory east of Yukon.

Yellowknife has been given a deadline to evacuate by noon on Friday.

Thousands of residents Thursday were pouring onto the roads, packing the local airport, and lining up for emergency military evacuation flights, the BBC reported.

Several were reportedly being turned away from flights, and telling angry residents to try again on Friday or Saturday.

Canada's airlines were also facing criticism for exorbitant charges, according to the BBC.

Some 240 wildfires are raging throughout the territories and heading for the heart of Yellowknife.

The wildfire most threatening to Yellowknife currently is a 600 square-mile blaze, said government officials.

Yellowknife's mayor said Wednesday evening that the flames were less than 10 miles from town.

“We’re all tired of the word unprecedented, yet there is no other way to describe this situation in the Northwest Territories,” government Premier Caroline Cochrane said in a statement Wednesday night.

The Government of the Northwest Territories on Wednesday warned residents in several areas to evacuate immediately. The rest, including all residents of Yellowknife, "have until noon on Friday,” the statement warned.

A state of emergency for the entire Northwest Territories was declared Tuesday.

Cochrane advised extreme caution while fleeing to safety.

“If you are able to evacuate by road, obey all warning signs, emergency management officials, traffic control devices and posted speed limits. Do not make any rash decisions that can put other people in danger," she said.

Those already heading out of Yellowknife faced thick smoke and fire, with flames on both sides of the roads in some cases.

One resident, Nadia Byrne, told CNN that her evacuation from Yellowknife with four friends and their dogs was the most terrifying experience of her life.

They left Yellowknife Tuesday evening and struggled to see — and breathe — while driving, CNN reported.

“We hit a patch where we couldn’t see any of the lines on the road. That lasted 45 minutes,” she said. “We had our N95 (masks) on and could barely breathe, and our chest and lungs hurt.”

It's been a remarkably bad wildfire year for Canada, with haze and smoke spreading well across the border into the United States.

Canada's record-breaking wildfires have accounted for a quarter of the world's global carbon emissions so far this year.