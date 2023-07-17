Alissa Turney’s Stepfather Acquitted of Killing Her 22 Years After She Vanished

The stepfather of Arizona teen Alissa Turney has been acquitted of her murder for lack of evidence 22 years after her disappearance.

Alissa's story was the subject of two podcasts and became a viral sensation after her sister posted about the case on TikTok.

According to KTVK-TV, a judge ruled Monday there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant a second-degree murder conviction in Alissa’s decades-old case.

The 17-year-old's body was never found.

Michael Turney's lawyers argued that there was sufficient evidence she willingly ran away and that Turney tried to search for Alissa shortly after she disappeared. ABC15 Arizona

Two Phoenix police detectives who began investigating the case in 2008, seven years after she vanished, said at the time she went missing, Alissa's family members weren’t interviewed, no one searched for her and none of her belongings were examined for possible evidence.

“There’s not much documentation; the detective back then wasn’t really documenting what was going on,” Det. Stuart Somershoe testified during the trial last week, adding that he would have handled the investigation differently, KTVK reports.

The prosecution accused Alissa's stepfather and primary suspect Michael Turney, 75, of collecting hundreds of tapes of secret recordings of Alissa— however he did not have any recordings of her on the day she vanished.

“That recording would have a lot of information. Would show Alissa and the defendant coming home, would show us what Alissa was wearing, would show their interaction, it would show the defendant leaving and presumably Alissa leaving after that, if the story he told us was accurate,” said Somershoe, per the outlet.

“Not having a body is obviously an obstacle to a homicide investigation, but the ability to dispose of a body should not be rewarded,” he added.

The defense argued there was sufficient evidence she willingly ran away and that Turney tried to search for Alissa shortly after she disappeared.

Turney was previously indicted by a grand jury in August 2020 on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with Alissa’s presumed death.

Police said he was the last person to see Alissa alive in 2001, after she vanished on her last day as a junior at Paradise Valley High School in Phoenix.

A note allegedly written by Alissa and given to police said she was running away to California, according to a missing persons poster. Investigators deemed the note suspicious.

“She was basically the only mom I ever had, but everyone thought she ran away, and the police didn’t even look into it till 2008 - seven years later,” Alissa’s half-sister, Sarah Turney, said in a viral 2020 TikTok video.

Police raided Michael Turney's home and found 26 homemade pipe bombs, and arrested Turney on excplosices charges.

In a 2009 interview with ABC News, Turney maintained his innocence. He said he planned to kill himself to bring attention to Alissa's case and claimed that the pipe bombs were planted in his home by police.

"They [police] have no proof whatsoever of anything other than rumors and innuendos and lies. There's only two people that can confirm whether I did it, and one is me, and the other is Alissa," he said. "Alissa's not here and I'm sitting here and all I can say until hell freezes over, I didn't do a damned thing to my daughter," he said.

In 2010, he pleaded guilty to possession of the bombs and served seven years in federal prison.

Sarah said police told her after serving time for his bomb conviction, they’d arrest Turney for her sister’s murder.

“But that didn’t happen. And then they sat me down and said, ‘Sorry, your best chance is getting media exposure,’ so that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Sarah.

Sarah, who also hosts the “Voices for Justice” podcast shared another TikTok video in 2020 in which Turney is heard telling her, “Be there at the deathbed, Sarah, and I’ll give you all the honest answers you want to hear,” when probed about Alissa’s disappearance.