Alicia Navarro’s Mother Pleads With Public to Move On Following Girl’s Reappearance: ‘I Beg You, No More TikToks’

The mother of Alicia Navarro, the missing teenage girl who recently reappeared after four years, is now begging the public to stop harassing her family on social media.
Navarro, 18, vanished in 2019, leaving a note to her family that said “I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I’m sorry.”
For years, Navarro’s mother feared that her daughter, who is autistic, was being taken advantage of by someone she met online, according to the Associated Press.
Navarro, who is from Arizona, reappeared in Montana on July 26 when she showed up at a police station and told officers that she was a missing child.
While her daughter was missing, Navarro’s mother, Jessica Nunez, created a Facebook page called Finding Alicia, which garnered widespread support from people interested in the case.
Now that Alicia has reappeared, however, Nunez says that social media speculation has taken a darker turn.
“I have been harassed – my family has been attacked all over the internet,” Nunez said in an emotional video posted on Facebook.
“The public has gone from trying to help Alicia, to doing things like trying to show up to her house and putting her safety in jeopardy.”
Nunez specifically called out people on TikTok – where videos relating to Navarro’s case have racked up millions of views and hundreds of comments, questioning aspects of Navarro’s story.
“I beg you, please, no more TikToks; No more reaching out to Alicia or to me with your speculation, questions or assumptions,” Nunez said. “This is not a movie, this is our life.”
Nunez, who said that she too wants answers about what happened, concluded the video by telling viewers that there was an ongoing investigation into Navarro’s disappearance.
“I’m begging you to move on,” she said.
