Alicia Navarro Threatened to 'Go Back' Day Before Turning Herself in, Neighbors Say
Alicia Navarro Threatened to ‘Go Back’ Day Before Turning Herself in, Neighbors Say 

The girl’s former neighbors said that they heard yelling coming from an apartment where Navarro was staying with a man

Safia Samee Ali
The missing Arizona teen who turned up in Montana four years after her disappearance had been arguing with a man telling him she “will go back” just one day before walking into a police station. 

The girl’s former neighbors told the New York Post that they heard yelling coming from an apartment where Navarro was staying with a man. 

“I was here the other day and I heard them yelling. She did say, ‘I will go back.’ But that’s all I heard,” neighbor Garrett Smith, 22, told The Post.

“It was the day before she turned herself in.”

Navarro was 14 when she went missing from her Glendale, Arizona home four years ago and offered her family no clues where she was after leaving a note telling them she was “running away.” 

The girl arrived at a police station in a small town in Montana and told officers that no one hurt her and asked for help to remove her name from a list of missing children, police said. 

Navarro has been described by her family as a high-functioning girl with autism. 

Smith said the teen and the man had moved into the apartments near him about a year ago, according to the Post. 

He spoke to the girl for the first time just a few days before she turned herself in, he said, when she asked him about her “uncle,” the outlet reported. 

Alicia Navarro in 2019 and 2023.Navarro Family/Glendale Police

“She was asking for directions. She looked scared,” he said. “She said she was walking with her uncle and got lost and she’s looking for 6th Street,” Smith said. “I later found out that she was referring to him as her uncle.”

He said she looked scared and had a “scratchy voice.” 

“Her braces looked pretty bad. She had braces on when she went missing in Arizona in 2019. It looked like she still had the same braces on,” Smith said. 

Smith told the outlet he saw the man and the girl dozens of times and the two were “holding hands” on at least one occasion. 

“They were very shy, closed-off people.”

A man was arrested this week near the spot where the teen turned herself in to the police. It's believed he may have some connection to the case. 

Heavily armed law enforcement officers stormed an apartment in Havre, Montana on Wednesday and arrested the potential suspect.

