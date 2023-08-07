Alexi Lalas Says USWNT Is ‘Unlikeable to a Portion of America’ and Risks Irrelevance - The Messenger
News.
Alexi Lalas Says USWNT Is ‘Unlikeable to a Portion of America’ and Risks Irrelevance

The former soccer player and sports analyst said the women's team was too involved in politics for some Americans

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Alexi Lalas attends PaleyLive: A Conversation With FOX Sports: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 at Paley Center For Media on June 12, 2023 in New York City.Joy Malone/Getty Images

After losing an elimination match against Sweden, Fox Sports analyst and former USMNT player Alexi Lalas said that the U.S. women’s national soccer team has become "unlikeable" to some portions of the country.

Speaking in regards to some players refusing to sing the Star Spangled Banner at the World Cup, Lasas attributed the team's involvement in "politics and stances" as hurting their image and claimed that's why some Americans do not like them.

The comment comes after the two-time defending World Cup champions, 2015 and 2019, were eliminated in a penalty shootout on Sunday, ranking them lower than any U.S. team to date.

Salas first tweeted after the game: “Hello, Sunshine. Morning from Sydney. I see the #USWNT Danse Macabre is in full swing." After a user replied it was "weird watching Americans celebrate an American loss," he noted why he thought the U.S. team was unfavorable.

Several social media users took to criticizing the team when footage of the players depicted some not singing at the start of the game. At least six players did not sing the national anthem.

In separate comments, Lalas also said that the team should consider its 2023 World Cup experience “an unmitigated failure.”

“The play of this game, while deservedly praised, it doesn’t cover up deficiencies. It doesn’t mean that there isn’t going to be an examination of this team… From a historic perspective, this has never happened,” Lalas said. “And so ultimately 2023 has been an unmitigated failure for this U.S. team.”

Lalas and his fellow Fox Sports analyst Carli Lloyd received backlash for that commentary of the USWNT.


