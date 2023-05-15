EXCLUSIVE: Alex Murdaugh Writes Letters From Jail Insisting He Did Not Kill Wife and Son

Alex Murdaugh is a "broken man" who has been writing letters to friends and family from his cell in a South Carolina prison, allegedly apologizing for certain financial misdeeds but insisting he did not kill his wife and son.

A recipient of one of the letters tells The Messenger that Murdaugh, 54, admits to certain financial wrongdoings — but still claims he had nothing to do with the fatal shootings of wife Maggie Murdaugh and their 22-year-old son, Paul, in 2021.

"He is a broken man," says Murdaugh friend Chuck Arnold.

"He's trying to make amends for the financial crimes he admits that he committed, but he insists he did not kill Maggie and Paul."

Once an influential lawyer in South Carolina's low country, Murdaugh's charmed life fell apart on June 7, 2021, when he said he returned to his family's hunting lodge on a sprawling estate in Islandton, S.C., to find the bodies of his wife and son, who'd been shot to death near dog kennels on the property.

He told authorities he'd been visiting his ailing mother at the time of the killings, but police soon focused on Murdaugh as the prime suspect in the murders.

The murders sent shockwaves around the Low Country, where the Murdaugh family was well known for their political and legal power. For 85 consecutive years, members of the family had served as solicitor — or district attorney — for the region.

As the investigation continued, the Murdaugh case became international news. It even spawned multiple documentaries, including Netflix’s Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal and HBO Max's Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty.

During their investigation, authorities said they uncovered evidence they claim proves Murdaugh committed dozens of financial crimes.

They also opened up inquiries into other mysteries swirling around his family, including the death of their housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, and a hit-and-run death of Stephen Smith, who had once attended school with the Murdaugh children.

Murdaugh, who was disbarred by the South Carolina Supreme Court in July 2022, has since been charged with 99 counts in six different counties for allegedly defrauding his law firm and its clients of $8.8 million.

He's also accused of bilking the state out of about $490,000, according to the South Carolina attorney general’s office.

But Murdaugh first faced a murder trial.

On March 2, a jury found him guilty on two counts. A day later, he was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

While awaiting trial for more than 90 additional counts of financial crimes, Murdaugh's lawyers have filed an appeal for the murder convictions.

At trial, his surviving son Buster testified that his father was “destroyed” and “heartbroken” by the murders.

But not everyone believes that Murdaugh is contrite.

"He caused us all untold distress," says one of the law partners at the firm where Murdaugh once worked.

"He stole money from our clients, and he stole money from the firm," the former colleague continues.

"This is a family law firm, and he took money from people who loved him and who he professed to love. It's a betrayal that I don't think I can ever get over."

Murdaugh's attorneys did not return The Messenger's calls for comment.

The trial for Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes is scheduled later this year.