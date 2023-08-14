Alex Murdaugh Co-Defendant Seeks Leniency in Sentencing

Lawyers for a former South Carolina attorney who helped convicted killer Alex Murdaugh embezzle millions from his late housekeeper's relatives think he should serve months in federal prison, not years.

Cory Fleming, Murdaugh's longtime friend, is asking for leniency after pleading guilty in late May to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Citing a recent court filing, the Post and Courier reports that Fleming's lawyers are asking that he serve less than 46 months.

Fleming, 54, faces a maximum prison term of five years. His sentencing is Tuesday.

Fleming is the second of Murdaugh's convicted co-conspirators to be sentenced. The attorneys representing Fleming argue he cooperated with investigators and admitted guilt. The motion also notes Fleming's lack of a criminal history in arguing for a shorter sentence.

"Not only has Mr. Fleming admitted to the criminal conduct for which he is pleading guilty, he is genuinely remorseful and ashamed of his conduct," his attorney, Deborah B. Barbier, wrote in the motion, the paper reports. "Since he began cooperating, he has done everything possible to accept full responsibility and atone for his actions."

The sentencing comes more than two weeks after former Hampton banker Russell Laffitte learned he'd be spending the next seven years in prison for helping Murdaugh steal from his clients.

Laffitte has since filed paperwork to appeal his conviction, but has acknowledged helping Murdaugh steal money from the family of Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Prosecutors do not believe Fleming was aware of how much money Murdaugh intended to steal.

Murdaugh was found to have committed a series of financial crimes after he was investigated for killing his wife and son in 2021.

Murdaugh was indicted on 22 federal charges in May for allegedly stealing settlement money from his housekeeper's estate after she died on his property.

Murdaugh's financial crimes came to light after he claimed to have found his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, shot to death after returning to his family's hunting lodge in Islandton, South Carolina, in June 2021. Police named Murdaugh as the prime suspect in the killings soon after.

In March, a jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder concerning the deaths of his wife and son. He is serving a life term.