Alex Murdaugh Accomplice Gets 7 Years in Prison for Helping Convicted Killer Steal $2M From Clients

Russell Laffitte has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for assisting convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh in stealing nearly $2 million from clients' legal settlements.

According to the Associated Press, the 52-year-old was found guilty of six wire and bank fraud charges on Tuesday, making him the only Murdaugh accomplice to receive a prison sentence so far.

Laffitte, an ex-CEO of South Carolina's Palmetto State Bank, was the court-appointed safeguard for settlement money won by Murdaugh, an influential lawyer in South Carolina's Low Country.

Murdaugh was found to have committed a series of financial crimes after he was investigated for killing his wife and son in 2021.

Per the AP, prosecutors argued that Laffitte misused his position to steal thousands of dollars and collect up to $450,000 in untaxable fees, funneling large sums to Murdaugh to help repay mounting debts caused by his opioid addiction.

During Tuesday's hearing, Laffitte admitted failing to fulfill his duties to victims, the judge, and Palmetto State Bank customers.

However, he maintained his innocence, claiming he was manipulated by a "major customer" and was unaware of committing crimes, the AP reported.

Murdaugh was indicted on 22 federal charges in May for allegedly stealing settlement money from his housekeeper's estate after she died on his property.

Alex Murdaugh South Carolina Department of Corrections

As The Messenger reported, Murdaugh's financial crimes came to light after he claimed to have found his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, shot to death after returning to his family's hunting lodge in Islandton, South Carolina, in June 2021.

Police named Murdaugh as the prime suspect in the killings soon after.

In March, a jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder concerning the deaths of his wife and son.

"He is in complete despair," a family friend who keeps in contact with Murdaugh told The Messenger in May.

As AP reported, Laffitte's sentencing includes a restitution order of over $3 million, some of which Murdaugh will cover. The defense sought a reduced sentence of three to five years, citing Laffitte's professional ruin and lack of prior criminal record.

Relatives, friends, and business acquaintances vouched for his character, arguing that a severe penalty is unnecessary to deter future crimes and that his association with the Murdaugh case has already caused significant damage to his reputation.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, pushed for a longer prison term of at least nine years, emphasizing that while Murdaugh was the primary perpetrator, Laffitte played a critical role by enabling and concealing the criminal scheme.

They argued that a lengthier sentence is necessary to restore public trust in banking and hold Laffitte accountable for his actions.