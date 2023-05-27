Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her Death
"Many days it still can take our breath away," the "Rust" actor said of the loss of his mother.
Alec Baldwin is paying tribute to his mother's memory a year following her death.
The 'Rust' actor posted a portrait of his mom, Carol, to Instagram, writing, "Hard to believe it’s been one year since the matriarch of the Baldwin family passed."
"Many days it still can take our breath away, we miss her, but we continue the work to honor her legacy," he added, urging fans to support the branch of the family’s nonprofit group she started, Carol’s Cardinals, which is part of The Baldwin Fund and its mission to find a cure for breast cancer.
- Alec Baldwin Is Recovering From Hip Replacement
- Alec Baldwin Reflects on ‘Rust’ Film : ‘Nothing Less Than a Miracle’
- Alec Baldwin Wraps Filming ‘Rust,’ Shaves Off Beard After Last Day on Set
- Alec Baldwin Cast in ‘Kent State’ Movie After Wrapping Filming on ‘Rust’
- Riley Keough Remembers Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day
“We are inviting you to join us. Learn how YOU can help us carry on the mission she started, to love others, show compassion, and find a cure,” he wrote. “Read the story of Carol's Cardinals today, and help us share it.”
Carol, who died at 92, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990. After battling and surviving the disease, she was joined by a number of New York breast cancer organizations and worked to raise millions for the cause, according to her obituary.
In addition to Alec, Carol was also mom to actors Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin; as well as daughters Elizabeth Baldwin and Jane Baldwin-Sasso. She additionally had 25 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews