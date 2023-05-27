The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her Death

    "Many days it still can take our breath away," the "Rust" actor said of the loss of his mother.

    Wendy Geller
    Alec Baldwin is paying tribute to his mother's memory a year following her death.

    The 'Rust' actor posted a portrait of his mom, Carol, to Instagram, writing, "Hard to believe it’s been one year since the matriarch of the Baldwin family passed."

    Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City.
    (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

    "Many days it still can take our breath away, we miss her, but we continue the work to honor her legacy," he added, urging fans to support the branch of the family’s nonprofit group she started, Carol’s Cardinals, which is part of The Baldwin Fund and its mission to find a cure for breast cancer.

    “We are inviting you to join us. Learn how YOU can help us carry on the mission she started, to love others, show compassion, and find a cure,” he wrote. “Read the story of Carol's Cardinals today, and help us share it.”

    Carol, who died at 92, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990. After battling and surviving the disease, she was joined by a number of New York breast cancer organizations and worked to raise millions for the cause, according to her obituary.

    Stephen Baldwin (L) and his mother attend Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas' 2012 wedding ceremony in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

    In addition to Alec, Carol was also mom to actors Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin; as well as daughters Elizabeth Baldwin and Jane Baldwin-Sasso. She additionally had 25 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

