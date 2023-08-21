Alaskan Police Force Hides Arrival of Controversial Armored Vehicle: ‘We’re Just Not Trying to Show This Vehicle Off’
Confirming that the purchase was intentionally hidden, officials said the vehicle cost more than $300,000
An Alaskan police force purchased a vehicle costing more than $300,000 without letting the public know, intentionally.
According to the Juneau Empire, the Juneau Police Department (JPD) purchased an armored security vehicle in March but failed to share that information with the public until an inquiry from the outlet on Thursday.
JPD spokesperson Lt. Krag Campbell confirmed the department received the vehicle in March after it was purchased and funded through a 2020 State Homeland Security Program Grant. The total cost came out to be $347,974, he said.
“We recognize that this vehicle does create some controversy among citizens — there was some strong support for it, but some negative support for it as well,” Campbell said, noting that the department intentionally kept the purchase quiet. “At this time, we’re just not trying to show this vehicle off. We’re trying to be sensitive to people’s concerns about this vehicle.”
The model purchased by the department is the Lenco Bearcat G3. According to the Juneau Empire, it can be described as "an armored vehicle built off of the Ford F550 Super Duty Commercial truck chassis." Per Lenco Armor, the vehicle meets the mission of SWAT, Fire, EMS, private security, and Military personnel.
The vehicle has been mainly used for training purposes, Campbell said. It can accommodate up to 12 fully-equipped officers.
- U.S. Armored Vehicles Seen in Aftermath of Russian Raid
- Police Trying to Find Owner of Kitten Found in Stolen Vehicle
- Texas Man Wanted for Shooting 3 Cops Arrested After Clinging to SWAT Vehicle That Breached His Hideout
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From Resort
- Alleged Drunk Driver Shot Passing Vehicle with Handgun on Busy Highway: Police
- Google Street View Vehicle Led Chief On 100+ MPH Chase: police
Plans for purchasing the tank were first reported by the Juneau Empire in April 2022. At the time, assembly members raised the issue of the police department not having the approval to do so.
“There’s a policy question here about militarizing our police force and I don’t agree with that,” Assemblymember Carole Triem said in 2022. "I think we’ve heard from the community that they really desire transparency when it comes to operations."
The purchase was still pending when Triem said the statement.
On its website, Lenco Armor describes itself as “the nation’s leading manufacturer of tactical armored response and rescue vehicles for law enforcement, military, and fire rescue agencies worldwide.”
Per the Juneau Empire, the decision to have such a vehicle follows several threats of deadly violence made toward the department. The threats received national attention in 2019 and followed a fatal incident in which an officer shot a man swinging a chain. The incident was the first officer-involved fatality since 2007.
First responders across the country have purchased the G3 vehicle in response to natural disasters and other conflicts, however many fear the use of them during demonstrations like protests.
One of the first reported departments with the tank nationwide was The San Antonio Fire Department which allegedly protects more than 2 million San Antonians. With its armor vehicles, the department can respond to missions in urban, suburban, and rural settings, according to Firefighter Nation.
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- Mailman Rescues Kitten, Wins $717K in the Lottery on Same DayNews
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech
- School Principal, Another Family Displaced After New Jersey Man Accused of Setting Fires Was Looking for Those Who Were ‘Cyber-Attacking’ Him: PoliceNews
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews