Alaskan Police Force Hides Arrival of Controversial Armored Vehicle: ‘We’re Just Not Trying to Show This Vehicle Off’

An Alaskan police force purchased a vehicle costing more than $300,000 without letting the public know, intentionally.

According to the Juneau Empire, the Juneau Police Department (JPD) purchased an armored security vehicle in March but failed to share that information with the public until an inquiry from the outlet on Thursday.

JPD spokesperson Lt. Krag Campbell confirmed the department received the vehicle in March after it was purchased and funded through a 2020 State Homeland Security Program Grant. The total cost came out to be $347,974, he said.

“We recognize that this vehicle does create some controversy among citizens — there was some strong support for it, but some negative support for it as well,” Campbell said, noting that the department intentionally kept the purchase quiet. “At this time, we’re just not trying to show this vehicle off. We’re trying to be sensitive to people’s concerns about this vehicle.”

The model purchased by the department is the Lenco Bearcat G3. According to the Juneau Empire, it can be described as "an armored vehicle built off of the Ford F550 Super Duty Commercial truck chassis." Per Lenco Armor, the vehicle meets the mission of SWAT, Fire, EMS, private security, and Military personnel.

The vehicle has been mainly used for training purposes, Campbell said. It can accommodate up to 12 fully-equipped officers.

Local Alaskan police department confirms purchase of Lenco Bearcat G3 costing over $300,000. Per Lenco, the vehicle meets the mission of SWAT, Fire, EMS, private security and Military personnel. Credit Lenco Armor

Plans for purchasing the tank were first reported by the Juneau Empire in April 2022. At the time, assembly members raised the issue of the police department not having the approval to do so.

“There’s a policy question here about militarizing our police force and I don’t agree with that,” Assemblymember Carole Triem said in 2022. "I think we’ve heard from the community that they really desire transparency when it comes to operations."

The purchase was still pending when Triem said the statement.

On its website, Lenco Armor describes itself as “the nation’s leading manufacturer of tactical armored response and rescue vehicles for law enforcement, military, and fire rescue agencies worldwide.”

Per the Juneau Empire, the decision to have such a vehicle follows several threats of deadly violence made toward the department. The threats received national attention in 2019 and followed a fatal incident in which an officer shot a man swinging a chain. The incident was the first officer-involved fatality since 2007.

First responders across the country have purchased the G3 vehicle in response to natural disasters and other conflicts, however many fear the use of them during demonstrations like protests.

One of the first reported departments with the tank nationwide was The San Antonio Fire Department which allegedly protects more than 2 million San Antonians. With its armor vehicles, the department can respond to missions in urban, suburban, and rural settings, according to Firefighter Nation.