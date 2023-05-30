Alaskan Charter Boat Sinks With Five on Board, Search Called Off With No One Found Alive

One person is dead and four remained missing on Tuesday after a fishing charter boat was found submerged in waters off the coast of Alaska on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A search operation for the four unaccounted for individuals near Sitka was suspended on Monday night, Coast Guard officials said in a press release.

On Sunday evening, crews recovered a body of one person who was aboard the boat and found the 30-foot aluminum vessel from Kingfisher Charters and Lodge partially submerged off Low Island, about 10 miles west of Sitka in southern Alaska, officials said.

Crews aided by several Good Samaritans vessels searched approximately 825 miles by air and sea for more than 20 hours in an attempt to find the others who were aboard the sunken boat.

(Getty Images)

"Despite our best efforts and those of several partner agencies, we were not able to find the four remaining individuals," Capt. Darwin Jensen, of the Port Southeast Alaska, said in a statement Tuesday.

"Suspending a search is never an easy decision. We extend our deepest sympathy to the loved ones during this difficult time."

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders at Sector Juneau received a call on Sunday evening from Kingfisher Charters reporting the vessel was overdue with five people aboard, including one master and four passengers.

The boat was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have not publicly identified the deceased individual crews recovered.

Kingfisher Charters did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday morning.