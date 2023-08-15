Alaska Pilot and Hunter Presumed Dead After Denali National Park Plane Crash

An Alaskan pilot and passenger are presumed dead after their plane crashed in the Denali National Park and Preserve last week.
The National Park Service announced that the bodies of the plane's pilot, Jason Tucker, 45, and passenger Nicolas Blace, 44, have not been found but are still presumed to have died in the crash on Wednesday, August 9.
Tucker was flying Blace, who was hunting, from one remote airstrip to another when the Piper PA-18 Super Cub crashed in a narrow ravine in the southwest preserve area. Wreckage from the plane was found Thursday morning, per Anchorage Daily News.
The Park Service said the recovery of the bodies and the aircraft will be challenging, as it "will involve a complex and potentially high-risk ground operation."
"This is in a very, very steep, deep ravine," said Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska Regional Office. "In some places, it’s a vertical drop-down."
The men’s next of kin have been notified.
