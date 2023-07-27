Alaska Hit With 450% Increase in Wildfires 

Thousands of lightning strikes combined with hot and dry weather conditions have caused a 450% increase in wildfires in Alaska this week.

Some 20,000 lightning strikes throughout the state’s interior have sparked 18 new fires within 24 hours, according to local outlet KTUU-TV. Nearly 11,000 acres have burned in the state so far this year.

State fire information officer Sam Harrel said dried out vegetation has recently caused the area to be vulnerable to fire, but heavy rain earlier in the summer helped to alleviate the spread, Alaska Public Media reported.

“Those lower layers or duff are just too damp to carry a fire and give it the energy to grow,” Harrel told the outlet.

A fast-moving wildfire near the Teklanika River will require firefighters on the ground.

“Aerial resources won’t do that alone,” Harrel said. “We need to get crews in there and we are mobilizing and headed that way.”

Firefighters continue to respond to Alaska’s 30-acre Champion fire and 75-acre Deep Creek fire.

Oregon, Idaho, and California are among the states also currently battling wildfires.