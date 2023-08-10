Alarming Study Finds Microplastics Inside Human Hearts, Bloodstream

Scientists have long had concerns about the impact of microplastics on human health and a recent study has revealed the consequences could be even greater than previously understood.

A new study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, indicates that microplastics can enter the human heart and bloodstream.

Microplastics are defined as fragments of plastic smaller than five millimeters – about the size of a sesame seed. The fragments come from an array of sources, including cosmetics, textiles and plastic packaging. In recent years, there has been increasing concern among experts that microplastics can negatively affect both humans and the environment.

Researcher holding small pieces of micro plastic pollution washed up on a beach Getty Images

In the past, scientists had found microplastics in human lungs and body cavities, but prior to this study, there was limited information on entirely internal organs.

Researchers at Capital Medical University, in Beijing, shed new light on the issue by collecting heart tissues from patients undergoing cardiac surgeries. While plastics were not found in every sample, there were nine types of plastic, in five types of heart tissue, according to the study’s abstract.

The researchers also found plastic in blood samples from the same patients.

As scientists uncover more and more places, both in and out of the body, where microplastics lurk, there is concern about what the actual impact will be on human health.

“It is alarming because we are far into this problem and we still don’t understand the consequences, and it is going to be very difficult to back out of it if we have to,” biochemist Janice Brahney told National Geographic, in May.