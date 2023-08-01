Alan Dershowitz Claims Obama Wouldn’t Come to His Birthday Party Unless He Disinvited Geraldo

Former President Barack Obama is not interested in rubbing elbows with the likes of erstwhile Fox News host Geraldo Rivera, according to the lawyer and onetime law professor Alan Dershowitz.
Dershowitz, who was hired to represent former President Donald Trump during his first round of impeachment proceedings, was a recent guest on The Charlie Kirk Show, and recalled the 2013 story for the conservative talk show host.
That year, Dershowitz was planning a big bash to celebrate his 75th birthday at his residence on Martha's Vineyard. Among those invited were the Obamas, who were living in the White House at the time.
The Obamas, who've since become homeowners on the exclusive island, didn't end up making the affair.
"President Obama was invited and he said he would come, but then when he heard that Geraldo Rivera was invited too, basically, his office said, 'Unless you disinvite Geraldo Rivera, I'm not coming,'" Dershowitz recalled.
The attorney explained to Kirk he is "a loyal guy," and so he told the president's people Rivera's invitation would not be reneged.
"I said to the president of the United States, 'No, Geraldo Rivera is coming,'" Dershowitz recalled. "'You can stay away,' and the president of the United States stayed away from my 75th birthday because I invited Geraldo Rivera."
In a month, Dershowitz will turn 85. And again, he's throwing himself a shindig.
"I believe in loyalty. I believe in friendships. I don't agree with Geraldo on everything, but he's my friend, so of course I invited him to my 75th birthday and I'm inviting him to my 85th birthday," Dershowitz continued.
He did not say if he would be extending another invitation to the Obamas.
