Alabama Town Won’t Let Black Man Serve as Mayor Even After He Was Elected - The Messenger
Alabama Town Won’t Let Black Man Serve as Mayor Even After He Was Elected

Patrick Braxton is now filing a federal civil rights lawsuit to defend his position as the town's legitimate mayor

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Patrick Braxton was elected as the first Black mayor in the small, rural town of Newbern, Alabama three years ago.

But in the years since, he has accused the town's previous mayor of a harassment campaign that included locking him out of the town hall, the non-profit outlet Capital B News reported.

Braxton is now filing a federal civil rights lawsuit to defend his position as the town's legitimate mayor, claiming that he has been blocked from performing his duties solely because of his race.

Newbern has fewer than 150 residents as of 2021, a majority of whom are Black.

In 2020, Braxton filed the proper paperwork to run for mayor, while the previous mayor, Woody Stokes III, failed to complete any paperwork for the position, according to Birmingham-based investigative journalist Lee Hedgepeth, who first reported Braxton's plight in June.

Because he faced no competition, Braxton said he should have been declared mayor by default.

Instead, Braxton says the town's previous majority-white council members held an unauthorized "special election," where they nominated each other for various positions without notifying residents. In the intervening years, he said he's been followed by drones and has been blocked from the town's mail and finance accounts.

Now, locals aren't even certain who holds the town's top spot. “I think Woody Stokes or Pat Braxton,” business owner Todd McGilberry told Hedgepeth in June. “I don’t really know which one.”

Braxton said the backlash he's received is consistent with how other Black residents have been treated in the town. He cited one instance when as a volunteer firefighter, he was the only person to respond to a Black woman who was experiencing a heart attack. He said he couldn't access the station's automated external defibrillator because the locks had been changed, and he did not reach the woman in time to save her.

Residents said they couldn't recall the last time elections were even held in the town, a line of reasoning Stokes' lawyers used in recent court filings obtained by Hedgepeth.

"For 60 years the Town of Newbern, Alabama, a one square mile town, has not held elections,” the lawyers wrote. “The title of Mayor has simply been passed from individual to individual to anyone who would agree to be Mayor without regard to elections.”

Braxton and other members of the community plan to hold a voter registration campaign in the lead-up to the 2024 election, which would be the first held in recent memory.

Mayor Patrick Braxton (left) sits down for an interview with the People's Justice Council. May 14, 2022.
Mayor Patrick Braxton (left) sits down for an interview with the People's Justice Council. May 14, 2022.People's Justice Council/Screenshot

