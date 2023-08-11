Alabama Schools Installing Cameras in Kids’ Bathrooms to Record Misbehavior
The superintendent said students often face bullying in the bathrooms and believes cameras could help curb it
A school district in Alabama will soon have cameras in its bathrooms, local CBS affiliate WTVY reported, in an effort to capture students misbehaving.
Brandy White, superintendent of the Houston County Schools District, told the station that the cameras will operate in limited areas.
The cameras “cannot show the urinals, the cameras cannot show the stalls, can’t show the doorway to the stalls, (and) can’t show the mirrors that would reflect any of those things,” White said.
The cameras will, however, capture the bathroom entrances.
- AI Cameras Installed on Highways to Catch Littering Drivers
- Man Arrested for Offering Heroin Needles to Girl in Middle School Bathroom
- Aussie Bus Driver Fed Up with ‘Misbehavior’ Dumps 18 Kids on Side of the Road
- Missouri Trans Teen Threatened With Rape Sues School for Banning Her From Girls’ Bathroom
- Idaho Students Move to Block Their Schools From Enforcing Bathroom Laws Aimed at Transgender Youth
- Couple Files Lawsuit Over Hidden Cameras at Maryland Airbnb That Captured Them Having Sex
White said students often face bullying in the bathrooms and believes cameras will help curb that behavior.
Students would be made aware that the cameras are on and recording, he said.
The Houston County Schools District did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for more information.
One high school senior told WTVY that students sometimes vape in the bathroom.
“That should not be happening in the bathroom,” she said.
White said he hopes the cameras will be installed by the end of the year but plans to meet with parents before they're turned on.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews