Alabama Schools Installing Cameras in Kids’ Bathrooms to Record Misbehavior

The superintendent said students often face bullying in the bathrooms and believes cameras could help curb it

Yelena Dzhanova
A school district in Alabama will soon have cameras in its bathrooms, local CBS affiliate WTVY reported, in an effort to capture students misbehaving. 

Brandy White, superintendent of the Houston County Schools District, told the station that the cameras will operate in limited areas. 

The cameras “cannot show the urinals, the cameras cannot show the stalls, can’t show the doorway to the stalls, (and) can’t show the mirrors that would reflect any of those things,” White said. 

The cameras will, however, capture the bathroom entrances. 

White said students often face bullying in the bathrooms and believes cameras will help curb that behavior. 

Students would be made aware that the cameras are on and recording, he said.

The cameras will be strategically placed to avoid any invasions of privacy, superintendent says.Courtesy WTVY

The Houston County Schools District did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for more information. 

One high school senior told WTVY that students sometimes vape in the bathroom.

“That should not be happening in the bathroom,” she said. 

White said he hopes the cameras will be installed by the end of the year but plans to meet with parents before they're turned on.

