An All-Out Brawl Broke Out After White Boaters Attacked A Black Riverboat Worker in Alabama — Now It’s Spilled onto Social Media - The Messenger
An All-Out Brawl Broke Out After White Boaters Attacked A Black Riverboat Worker in Alabama — Now It’s Spilled onto Social Media

Twitter and TikTok flooded with memes and videos depicting viral fight

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
After a brawl broke out between white boaters and a Black worker at the Montgomery Riverfront in Alabama, video clips of the incident went viral on social media and quickly became the basis for memes and commentary.

Using clips from the brawl, social media users have created memes speaking to the apparent racial divide between the two groups involved in the fight, with some using pop culture touchstones like Jason Aldean's controversial "Try That in a Small Town," and references to the final fight scene in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

View post on TikTok

While it is not confirmed yet what exactly started the fight, the incident appeared to start when a Black man wearing an apparent security guard uniform asked a group of white boaters to move to allow another boat to dock. After the conflict started, additional Black people rushed to the worker's aid.

Both #Alabamaboatbrawl and #BlackTwitter are currently trending.

Per WSFA 12 News, Montgomery police has issues four active warrants as of Sunday, more may arise. The names of those involved in the fight have not been released, but Chase Shipman, the owner of Vasser’s Mini-Mart, has been identified as one man who posted a viral video.

Boat Brawl Alabama
A fight at the Montgomery Riverfront on August 5 has led to multiple arrests.Josh Moon/Facebook

While several people shared the video and even laughed at what they described as an 'wrestler match', Shipman has also received backlash for posting the Saturday brawl, The Selma Times-Journal reported. 

“I am sure most of you have seen the news about the riverboat incident. Yes, I was there but I was the first to try to get away,” Shipman posted as his caption.

“You can see in the video I attached, and I do not condone what happened. I tried to stop it and realized that I could not, so I tried to get away. There is a video of me being the first to run away because what was happening was wrong and I did not want to be a part of it. I realize I have a business to run and represent and no charges were filed against me because I was not involved.”

Investigations into the incident and what sparked it are still ongoing.

