Alabama Police Know ‘Things Don’t Add Up’ in Missing Nursing Student Carlee Russell’s Story: Source (Exclusive)

Detectives investigating the mysterious disappearance — and sudden reemergence — of Alabama woman Carlethia “Carlee” Russell know that "things don't add up" in her story, a source at the Hoover Police Department tells the Messenger.

However, police are proceeding carefully and giving Russell the benefit of the doubt, no matter what the investigation reveals, the source says.

"It's under investigation and right now we don't know anything for sure," says the source, who is not working directly on the investigation. "There are things that don’t add up, but that happens a lot in stressful situations. It's our job to add it up. This is under investigation, and it'll take some time."

Russell, 25, vanished last Thursday after she called 911 to report a toddler wearing only a diaper on the side of the highway in Hoover, Alabama.

The nursing student then hung up on the emergency dispatcher and called a relative. During that phone call, she could be heard screaming.

Police found her car and some of her belongings, but did not know where the nursing student went. No trace of the toddler was found.

But after a highly-publicized search, Russell came home on foot two days later. According to a police department press release, she was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Now, authorities are left trying to figure out what happened to Russell during the 48 hours she was missing — but are grateful that she was found alive.

"Really, everyone is just glad that she's safe," says the police source, who is not authorized to speak with the media. "As far as I know, there's no big push to play 'gotcha' and nail her to the wall."

In an interview with NBC's Today show, Russell's parents said they believe she had to "fight for her life" and that her "abductor" is still at large.

Talitha Russell said that when her daughter returned home, "She was not in a good state, so I had to stand back and let medical professionals work with her."

However the Russell family has declined to comment on the circumstances of Carlee's return.

While police have not corroborated the family's assertions, authorities say that they are investigating all leads and hoping to help Russell as things move forward.

"She may have just been through the most traumatic experience of her life," says the police source. "So let's be sensitive to that as the investigation goes on, and give her the benefit of the doubt to make sure that she's okay."