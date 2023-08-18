Alabama Man Installs New AC for Free to Help Woman During Record Heat: ‘Extremely Rewarding’ - The Messenger
Alabama Man Installs New AC for Free to Help Woman During Record Heat: ‘Extremely Rewarding’

'I just felt so dang bad for her,' Cody Sigrest says of stepping up for a member of his community whose AC broke down

Diane Herbst
Cody Sigrest (left) gave Terry Lyle a cool gift after her air conditioning broke down during a heat wave in Alabama.Courtesy of Terry Lyle (2)

Cody Sigrest, who owns a company that installs air conditioning systems in Daphne, Alabama, recently received a call from a concerned customer. 

An older friend in town with health issues, the caller said, had been suffering during a record heat wave for almost a month after her air conditioning broke down on July 19.

Terry Lyle, 67, couldn't afford to install a new AC unit and had been using ice packs and fans in an attempt to stay cool as temperatures in her home reached as high as 95 degrees, the customer explained.

Fights with her home warranty company to cover repairs were fruitless. 

"I just felt so dang bad for her," Sigrest, 35, told The Messenger. "The heat index was 110 degrees and folks can't take that kind of heat, especially when they get up in age."

"I said, 'Heck, I'll just donate it. I gotta get you some air,'" he recalled telling Lyle after the pair met that day.

A new air conditioning system arrives at Terry Lyle's home on Monday, just in time for more high temperatures.Courtesy of Terry Lyle
On Monday, Sigrest installed an entirely new central air conditioning system at Lyle's home. 

When he was done with the job, a grateful Lyle gave him a big hug of thanks even though he was drenched in sweat.

"It was like God intervened," she told The Messenger. "I was constantly praying, 'Lord, I'm getting really sick now and  I can't handle this anymore.'"

Lyle's troubles began in early July, when her old AC started blowing hot air before completely shutting off.

Suffering from congestive heart failure, kidney disease, diabetes, gout and high blood pressure, Lyle at times took refuge in her car with the AC blasting "because I couldn't breathe," she said. "My breathing was really shallow."

After a local TV station aired a segment Aug. 10 about Lyle's plight in the record heat, her community stepped up.

A woman offered Lyle and her grandson, 20, who lives with her, a free stay at an Airbnb until her cooling problems were resolved. Concerned neighbors brought over a portable air conditioner that provided a bit of relief. 

"They were a community of soldiers coming to fight this battle with me," said Lyle, who hosts an online radio show.

Cody Sigrest installing new air conditioning for Terry Lyle, who struggled to stay cool inside her home where temperatures reached 95 degrees.Courtesy of Terry Lyle

Sigrest, a married dad of three and owner of the Southern Standard HVAC company, estimates Lyle's AC installation would have cost her $6,000. 

His donation, however, feels priceless.

“I'm happy as I can be,” he said. 

His gift arrived at the perfect time — with Alabama's hottest weather of the season expected next week.

"It's extremely rewarding to see the look on her face when it was done and everything was running," Sigrest said.

“I asked her the next morning, ‘How's everything feel?’ She said, ‘I had to find a blanket. I was freezing to death.’ I said, ‘Well, hey, that's awesome.’”

