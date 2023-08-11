Alabama Man Faces Fraud Charges for Posing as FBI Agent, Scamming Senior Out of $65,000: Police

An Alabama man, accused of impersonating an FBI agent to scam an elderly Missouri resident out of $65,000, has been charged, according to KMOV.

Sasi Karumuri, a 30-year-old from Alabama, is facing a felony fraud charge after authorities claim he contacted an 84-year-old man in an attempt to scam him.

“He claimed to be an FBI agent and said that his identity had been stolen and that he was in trouble, had a warrant for his arrest,” said Captain Michael Williford of the Union Police Department. “And the only way to take care of it is to give him a large amount of money.”

Karumuri allegedly demanded $65,000 in gold bars from the victim. Later, after arriving at the man’s residence to collect, the senior grew skeptical and took a photo of the man's rental car.

“We were able to identify a person and through rental car agreements and investigations, we were able to determine a person that we thought it might be,” Captain Williford said.

Karumuri is also facing charges related to the financial exploitation of an elderly individual.

As of this report, he remains at large.