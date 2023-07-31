Alabama Man Believed Shot in the Head Was Actually Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs

Police initially believed that Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie, a 27-year-old Alabaman, was shot in the head — but video evidence reveals that he was actually mauled by a pack of dogs.
McKenzie was found dead on a county road in Skipperville, a small, unincorporated community in southeastern Alabama, on July 29. When police initially investigated McKenzie’s death, they thought that he died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Dothan Eagle.
As the investigation continued, however, they struggled to find any physical evidence to back up the theory. The police obtained surveillance footage from a nearby home, which revealed the true cause of McKenzie’s death.
Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum explained that the surveillance footage showed McKenzie exiting a house when a dog started acting aggressively towards him.
- Police Dog Mauls Black Man Who Had His Hands Raised in Surrender
- Man Escapes Charges in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Autistic Boy’s Service Dog
- Hawaii Man, 71, Killed by Pack of Dogs in ‘Horrific’ and ‘Senseless’ Attack: Police
- Madeline Kingsbury’s Body Found: What We Know About Missing Mom, Boyfriend’s Arrest
- Police K-9 Handler Who Released Dog That Attacked a Surrendering Black Man Placed on Leave
“The victim began to run down the driveway as two to three more dogs joined in on the attack,” Bynum said, according to WTVY.
“The video depicts the victim tripping near the base of the driveway as more dogs joined in on the attack,” Bynum explained.
“At one point five to six dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand. After a few minutes the dogs overpower the victim and he appears to become incapacitated.”
Bynum told reporters that he had spoken to McKenzie’s mother and hoped the investigation’s conclusions would help the family find peace, according to the Dothan Eagle.
The investigation into McKenzie’s death is still on-going.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Passenger with Extreme Peanut Allergy Forced to Buy Every Last Peanut on Flight to Avoid Life-Threatening ReactionNews
- Alexi Lalas Says USWNT Is ‘Unlikeable to a Portion of America’ and Risks IrrelevanceNews
- Snake Falls Out of Sky Onto Woman’s Head – Then Both Are Attacked by HawkNews
- Elon Musk Says ‘CEO’ Is a Fake Title Two Months After He Hired a CEO for TwitterTech
- Ukraine Arrests Woman in Plan to Kill Zelenskyy With Russian AirstrikeNews
- Dad Charged With Helping Suspect in July 4 Parade Shooting Obtain Gun License to Ask for Case to Be TossedNews
- 4-Year-Old Girl Was Run Over by a Dog on a Golf Cart, Officials SayNews
- Maryland Hiker’s Death Investigated as Homicide After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Severe Storms Loom Over 120 Million in US Monday as LaGuardia Grounds Planes in NYCNews
- Ex-Minneapolis Officer Convicted in George Floyd Death Could Face Additional Prison TimeNews
- Bus Carrying 30 Campers Flips in Idaho, Leaves Nearly a Dozen Children Injured, Some CriticalNews
- ‘Woke Equals Failure’: Donald Trump Slams USWNT for World Cup Elimination—and Blames BidenPolitics