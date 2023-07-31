Alabama Man Believed Shot in the Head Was Actually Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs

Police initially believed that Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie, a 27-year-old Alabaman, was shot in the head — but video evidence reveals that he was actually mauled by a pack of dogs.

McKenzie was found dead on a county road in Skipperville, a small, unincorporated community in southeastern Alabama, on July 29. When police initially investigated McKenzie’s death, they thought that he died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Dothan Eagle.

As the investigation continued, however, they struggled to find any physical evidence to back up the theory. The police obtained surveillance footage from a nearby home, which revealed the true cause of McKenzie’s death.

Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum explained that the surveillance footage showed McKenzie exiting a house when a dog started acting aggressively towards him.

“The victim began to run down the driveway as two to three more dogs joined in on the attack,” Bynum said, according to WTVY.

“The video depicts the victim tripping near the base of the driveway as more dogs joined in on the attack,” Bynum explained.

“At one point five to six dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand. After a few minutes the dogs overpower the victim and he appears to become incapacitated.”

Bynum told reporters that he had spoken to McKenzie’s mother and hoped the investigation’s conclusions would help the family find peace, according to the Dothan Eagle.

The investigation into McKenzie’s death is still on-going.