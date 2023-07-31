Alabama Man Believed Shot in the Head Was Actually Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Alabama Man Believed Shot in the Head Was Actually Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs

Surveillance footage showed the man exiting a house when a dog started acting aggressively and soon a pack was on him

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Police initially believed that Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie, a 27-year-old Alabaman, was shot in the head — but video evidence reveals that he was actually mauled by a pack of dogs. 

McKenzie was found dead on a county road in Skipperville, a small, unincorporated community in southeastern Alabama, on July 29. When police initially investigated McKenzie’s death, they thought that he died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Dothan Eagle.  

As the investigation continued, however, they struggled to find any physical evidence to back up the theory. The police obtained surveillance footage from a nearby home, which revealed the true cause of McKenzie’s death.

Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum explained that the surveillance footage showed McKenzie exiting a house when a dog started acting aggressively towards him.

Read More

“The victim began to run down the driveway as two to three more dogs joined in on the attack,” Bynum said, according to WTVY

“The video depicts the victim tripping near the base of the driveway as more dogs joined in on the attack,” Bynum explained. 

“At one point five to six dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand. After a few minutes the dogs overpower the victim and he appears to become incapacitated.”

Bynum told reporters that he had spoken to McKenzie’s mother and hoped the investigation’s conclusions would help the family find peace, according to the Dothan Eagle. 

The investigation into McKenzie’s death is still on-going. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.