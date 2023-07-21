Alabama Inmate James Barber Executed After Controversy Over Lethal Injection

James Barber, a 64-year-old man convicted in 2004 for killing an elderly woman with a claw hammer, was put to death early Friday morning.

Barber was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison.

Barber was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps.

Prosecutors said Barber, a handyman, confessed to killing Epps with a claw hammer and fleeing with her purse.

Jurors voted 11-1 to recommend a death sentence, which a judge imposed.

Before he was put to death, Barber told his family he loved them and apologized to Epps' family.

“I want to tell the Epps family I love them. I'm sorry for what happened," Barber said. “No words would fit how I feel.”

After his last words, Barber spoke with a spiritual adviser who accompanied him into the death chamber. As the drugs were administered, Barber's eyes closed and his abdomen pulsed several times. His breathing slowed until it was no longer visible.

The execution was scheduled for Thursday evening but Barber made a last-minute request to the Supreme Court for a stay.

The Supreme Court denied Barber’s request without comment

Barber had appealed to a federal court earlier this week in hopes of getting his execution postponed because of problematic injections carried out by the state in the past, particularly with difficulty setting IV lines into the veins.

A three-judge panel on Wednesday rejected Barber's appeal by a 2-1 vote, saying he had not presented enough evidence to prove his claim.

The state had a 30-hour window to execute Barber, from midnight local time on July 20 to 6 a.m. local time July 21.

It was the first execution carried out in Alabama this year after the state halted executions last fall. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a pause on executions in November to conduct an internal review of procedures.

“Justice has been served. This morning, James Barber was put to death for the terrible crime he committed over two decades ago: the especially heinous, atrocious, and cruel murder of Dorothy Epps,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.