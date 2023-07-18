Alabama Firefighter, 28, Dies Days After Being Shot Inside Birmingham Station - The Messenger
Alabama Firefighter, 28, Dies Days After Being Shot Inside Birmingham Station

'My heart is hurting today,' Mayor Randall Woodfin said

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Firefighter Jordan Melton.Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS)

One of two Alabama firefighters shot last week inside a Birmingham fire station died Monday.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Firefighter Jordan Melton was pronounced dead Monday evening, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service. He was 28.

Melton had only been a firefighter for a few weeks when he and another firefighter were shot last Wednesday when a gunman opened fire inside the station.

“My heart is hurting today," Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement. “It devastates me to share that we’ve lost our own firefighter, Jordan Melton."

He added, “Jordan paid the ultimate price for his service to our city, we will not let that sacrifice be in vain. We are his family, and his memory will be honored.”

The other firefighter shot, identified as Jamal Jones, is recovering.

At the time of the shootings, the station's bay door was open, and the firefighters were completing their "routine morning checks on the fire engine, their equipment, things of that nature," Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurman previously explained.

The station's garage doors are often left open for members of the public to receive blood pressure checks and other medical treatment, Thurman said.

Authorities said they believe the shooting was a targeted attack, but have yet to share any additional insight about who was the target and a possible motive.

A suspect has yet to be identified.

