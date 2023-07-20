Alabama Dept. of Education Worker Fired After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Child Younger Than 12 - The Messenger
Alabama Dept. of Education Worker Fired After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Child Younger Than 12

Cole Wagner faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted

Published
Mark Moore
An employee of the Alabama Department of Education has been fired after he was indicted on a charge of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, according to AL.com.

Cole Wagner, a government relations representative for the department, was arrested Wednesday by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, the report said. 

Wagner, 32, of Montgomery, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on June 30.

“The allegations against Mr. Wagner are serious, tragic and shocking,” the department of education said in a statement. “While he was employed by our department for only a few months, Mr. Wagner has been terminated effective immediately. No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.”

According to the report,  Wagner's bond was set at $60,000. 

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. 

