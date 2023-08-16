Alabama Correctional Officer Arrested, Fired for Allegedly Stealing ‘Pokémon’ Cards — in Uniform

It seems a now former correctional officer in Calhoun County, Alabama had to catch them all — and it cost him his job and maybe his freedom.
Josh Dale Hardy, 35, has been charged with theft after he allegedly stole $200 worth of Pokémon cards from a local Walmart following his shift as a correctional officer at the county jail, according to the sheriff's office.
The alleged theft occurred Saturday around 8 p.m., local time, when security at the Walmart witnessed Hardy allegedly putting packs of the popular gaming cards into his pockets and then attempting to leave the store without paying, per the sheriff.
Hardy was still in uniform, albeit allegedly with his shift "turned it inside out" but his badge still visible, according to the sheriff's office.
"I am deeply embarrassed and infuriated by the actions of this one person that has brought dishonor to the others that were supposed to be his extended family," Sheriff Matthew Wade said in a statement.
Hardy "was terminated from his employment" as soon as the sheriff was made aware of the allegations.
