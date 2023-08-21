Alabama Archbishop Ordered Ex Priest Who Fled to Italy With Teen to ‘Return Home Immediately’
The official said he intends to pursue formal dismissal from the Catholic church
After the Archbishop of Mobile learned that one of his priests left the country with an 18-year-old former student in late July, he issued a directive and ordered him to “return home immediately,” according to the Archdiocese of Mobile.
“When it became clear that Alex Crow had intended to abandon his assignment, Archbishop [Thomas] Rodi removed the faculties of Alex Crow,” according to the statement posted last Wednesday.
“Alex Crow is not able to function as a priest publicly. He cannot preach, publicly say Mass, do weddings or funerals, or even hear confessions, except if a person is in danger of death.”
Crow and the teen, a recent graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School whose identity has not been released, fled to Italy on July 24.
In the weeks that followed, the teen’s parents traveled to Rome and pleaded with their daughter who refused to return home. She also rebuffed Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch’s request.
Burch told The Messenger that investigators are awaiting subpoenas with the details of text messages and phone calls between 30-year-old Crow and the teen, who would’ve been 17 when they met.
- Defrocked Priest Chaperoned Alabama Teen on School Trip to Italy Before They Fled to Rome (Exclusive)
- Defrocked Alabama Priest Found in Italy with Teen Girl, No Expected Criminal Charges
- Defrocked Priest May Have ‘Groomed’ Other Girls Before Fleeing to Italy With Alabama Teen: Sheriff
- Defrocked Priest Was ‘Exercising Control’ Over Alabama Teen When Her Parents Confronted Them in Italy, Sheriff Says (Exclusive)
- Family Fears for 18-Year-Old Daughter After Priest Allegedly Abducted and Took Her to Italy
- Defrocked Priest Claimed He Married Teenage Former Student Before Fleeing to Italy With Her (Exclusive)
If the contents of the pair's phones—which they left behind—reveal that they were physically involved, Burch says Crow could face felony charges and a warrant for his arrest.
Meanwhile, Rodi said he intends to pursue a process called laicization, which is the official dismissal from the priesthood.
“We see no way for Alex Crow to return to the Ministry and this has been shared widely in the Catholic Church,” Rodi's statement said.
Church law states the process can start six months after Crow abandoned his assignment.
“He has to assemble a panel of three priests who examine what happened. These three priests would be impartial and objective experts in canon law,” the Archdiocese statement said.
Rodi said he has a lot of questions surrounding the case, but will wait for law enforcement to complete its investigation.
"The Archdiocese will continue to cooperate with civil authorities as they try to put together the pieces of this puzzle," he said.
