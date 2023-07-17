Airliner’s Emergency Slide Falls Into Chicago Backyard

An emergency evacuation slide fell from an airplane and landed in a Chicago backyard on Monday afternoon.

Maintenance workers at Chicago O'Hare International Airport discovered a slide was missing from a Boeing 767 when United Airlines Flight 12 landed safely after arriving from Switzerland, the Federal Aviation Administration said later Monday.

"The slide was located in a nearby neighborhood," according to the FAA statement. "FAA is investigating."

The flight arrived in Chicago with 155 passengers and 10 crew from Zurich, according to reports.

The O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois. Getty Images

No one was injured during the freak accident near O'Hare, local TV station ABC7 reported.

The incident took place on the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue in the Windy City's Northwest Side, city police told ABC7.

Monday's mishap occurred a little more than a month after an emergency slide inflated inside a Delta Airlines Boeing 767-300 during an unscheduled landing in Salt Lake City on June 10.

The slide blocked a passageway inside the jumbo jet, according to a photo posted on Twitter by a passenger.

The flight from New York to Los Angeles was interrupted by an unrelated mechanical issue, Delta said in a statement at the time.