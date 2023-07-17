Airliner’s Emergency Slide Falls Into Chicago Backyard - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Airliner’s Emergency Slide Falls Into Chicago Backyard

No one was injured during the mishap near O'Hare International Airport

Published |Updated
Bruce Golding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An emergency evacuation slide fell from an airplane and landed in a Chicago backyard on Monday afternoon.

Maintenance workers at Chicago O'Hare International Airport discovered a slide was missing from a Boeing 767 when United Airlines Flight 12 landed safely after arriving from Switzerland, the Federal Aviation Administration said later Monday.

"The slide was located in a nearby neighborhood," according to the FAA statement. "FAA is investigating."

The flight arrived in Chicago with 155 passengers and 10 crew from Zurich, according to reports.

Read More
Chicago's O'Hare Airport in Illinois
The O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.Getty Images

No one was injured during the freak accident near O'Hare, local TV station ABC7 reported.

The incident took place on the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue in the Windy City's Northwest Side, city police told ABC7.

Monday's mishap occurred a little more than a month after an emergency slide inflated inside a Delta Airlines Boeing 767-300 during an unscheduled landing in Salt Lake City on June 10.

The slide blocked a passageway inside the jumbo jet, according to a photo posted on Twitter by a passenger.

The flight from New York to Los Angeles was interrupted by an unrelated mechanical issue, Delta said in a statement at the time.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.