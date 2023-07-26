Airline Troubles Under Investigation Could Stymie Air Travel for Decades: Report

A new report claims the airline industry could face decades of delays and cancellations due to staffing shortages that get worse every year.

CBS News found there is currently a shortage of around 32,000 commercial pilots, mechanics and air traffic controllers.

And its analysis of the data provided by FlightAware shows that the number of delays caused by issues within air carriers' control has jumped from 5.2% in 2018 to 7.6% in 2023.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is now investigating several airlines for "unrealistic scheduling" practices.

One of those airlines is Southwest, which canceled more than 14,000 flights during the Christmas holiday last year due to software and staffing issues.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CBS, “There's definitely gaps in places. The system is just uneven right now."

United spent days leading up to the July 4 holiday trying to get on track after severe weather. The airline blamed an air traffic controller shortage for the problems.

But the airline’s own unions pushed back on that and instead blamed United’s staffing issues.

“Airlines need to be realistic about how much they can handle. Just because there is demand for more flights does not mean airlines should offer them,” The Vacationer founder Phil Dengler told The Messenger last month.

A group of 34 state attorneys general wrote a letter to Secretary Buttigieg recommending that "USDOT should require airlines to advertise and sell only flights that they have adequate personnel to fly and support, and perform regular audits of airlines to ensure compliance and impose fines on airlines that do not comply."

There is a shortage of about 17,000 pilots. The industry is training fewer than 2,000 new pilots a year, meaning that part of the problem will take years to fix.

A lack of air traffic controllers is also an issue. Due to retirements during the pandemic and a lack of new hires, some areas have almost half of the normal staffing.

The agency plans to hire roughly 1,500 new traffic controllers this year and 1,800 next year.

But they won't be helping for a while. It takes up to three years of training for an air traffic controller to be ready.