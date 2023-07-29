Airline Staff Let Drunk Passenger Who Sexually Assaulted Teen, Mother Leave Plane Unreported, Lawsuit Claims

Delta Air Lines staff allegedly mishandled a sexual assault on board of one of its flights, allowing a passenger, drunk on nearly a dozen cocktails, to leave the plane unreported after harassing a mother and her young teen, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

Evan Brustein, a federal and state trial attorney specializing in civil rights and employment litigation, filed a $2 million lawsuit on Tuesday on behalf of a mother who alleges that a drunk passenger sexually assaulted her and her 16-year-old daughter, according to the New York Post.

The lawsuit alleges that flight attendants on a nearly nine-hour flight on Wednesday from JFK airport to Athens, Greece, “blatantly ignored” calls for help made by the mother and daughter to handle a passenger who allegedly drank at least 10 vodkas and a glass of wine before allegedly groping them.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The family alleged that the man made “obscene gestures” to the teen as he put his hands on her back and demanded her to give him her address and other personal information. He also allegedly told the mother that he doesn’t care that her daughter is a minor, according to the lawsuit that was filed in Brooklyn Federal Court.

Flight attendants were accused of continuing to serve the man alcohol despite knowing that he was drunk. They were also accused of not taking proper action when the mother complained about the man, asking her to “be patient” and telling the man to “stop talking” to her and her daughter instead of moving him to a different seat.

The teen at one point had a panic attack and placed her head down in her mother’s lap before she felt the “intoxicated Delta passenger’s clammy fingers underneath her shirt climbing up her back … fingering her bra strap and moving over her body,” according to court filings related to the lawsuit.

In a prompt response, the teen jumped out of her seat crying. The man then allegedly placed his hand up the mother’s leg before she yelled at him to stop. She demanded the Delta staff to call the police, but a flight attendant allegedly told her to “calm down and think about it.” The victims later moved to other seats for the rest of the flight.

When the flight landed in Greece, the man allegedly walked off the plane and Delta staffers didn’t flag the alleged incident to the police. Instead, they offered the mother 5,000 free airline miles as an apology.

“What happened to them during a flight was not just a nightmare, it was completely preventable,” said Brustein.

"While we don’t have any specific comment on this pending litigation, Delta has zero tolerance for customers who engage in inappropriate or unlawful behavior. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and our people," a Delta Air Lines spokesperson told The Messenger.



Sexual assault on a flight is treated as a federal crime and a person might face up to two years in prison if convicted. A person can face federal assault charges if their actions included offensive and unwanted physical touching of another person or physical violence.

