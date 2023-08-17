Airline Pilot Reportedly Dies in Bathroom, Forcing Emergency Landing With 270 Passengers Aboard - The Messenger
Airline Pilot Reportedly Dies in Bathroom, Forcing Emergency Landing With 270 Passengers Aboard

The flight was traveling from Miami to Chile when the pilot suffered an apparent cardiac arrest in the plane's restroom and could not be resuscitated

Eli Walsh
The pilot of an airline flight between Miami and Chile died Monday while the plane was in the air, forcing an emergency landing in Panama City, according to a Panamanian media report and airline officials.

The flight, operated by the Chilean airline LATAM, was traveling to the Chilean capital of Santiago with roughly 270 passengers when the pilot suffered an apparent cardiac arrest in the plane's restroom three hours into the roughly eight-hour flight, according to a report by the Sun.

The pilot was identified as 56-year-old Iván Andaur, who had 25 years of flying experience, according to Newsroom Panama.

LATAM 'LAN Chile' Airlines Boeing 787-8 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“LATAM Group is deeply saddened by this event and takes this opportunity to express our most sincere condolences to the family of our employee,” the airline said in a statement to The Messenger. “We are thankful for his 25 years of service to LATAM, distinguished by his dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm.”

The plane, which had three pilots including Andaur, subsequently landed early Tuesday morning at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

Emergency service workers attempted to provide medical assistance to Andaur, but he was pronounced dead at the airport. 

The flight finally arrived in Santiago at 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to Latam Airlines. 

