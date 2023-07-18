Airline Passengers Faint While Waiting on Tarmac in 111 Degree Heat
Passengers sat on the hot plane for four hours
Several people passed out on an airplane in Las Vegas on Monday when the plane was stranded on the tarmac for four hours without air conditioning amid a 111-degree heatwave.
The Delta Air Lines flight at Harry Reid International Airport was queued behind several other planes, ready to depart for Atlanta. However, the pilot then announced they must turn back due to multiple emergencies, according to a Fox News field producer who was on the flight.
As conditions deteriorated, passengers were instructed to remain seated and wait for paramedics to board the plane. At least five individuals were carried off the plane on stretchers. The pilot advised passengers to "hit your call button if you're having a medical emergency."
Passengers were given the option to disembark the plane, but were informed it could take several days to secure another flight.
- Flight Where Passengers Fell Ill While Waiting for Hours on Scorching Tarmac Under Investigation
- Phoenix Heat Wave Far From End, According to Heat Czar – City Reached 110 Degrees for 20th Straight Day
- Passenger Opens Emergency Hatch, Leaps off Wing, Sprints on Tarmac to Dodge Arrest
- Babies Screamed, Adults Vomited in 4 Hours of Hell Trapped on Sweltering Delta Plane, Passenger Recounts
- Woman Dies While Hiking in 114-Degree Heat at Remote Grand Canyon Area
The passengers were eventually removed from the plane, and the flight was rescheduled for Tuesday at 7 a.m. However, the flight was subsequently canceled, and customers received an apology and compensation.
Delta stated that they are investigating the cause of the incident.
"We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17, which ultimately resulted in a flight cancellation," the airline said. "Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews