Airline Passenger Reportedly Mistakes Her Pepper Spray for Hand Lotion, Forces Emergency Landing

An American Airlines flight from Miami to New York was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger gassed the cabin with pepper spray.

According to one report, the woman claimed that she accidentally deployed the noxious chemical after mistaking it for hand lotion or sanitizer.

American Airlines Flight AA1680 diverted to Jacksonville after the incident about 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A Reddit user who reported that their significant other was onboard the flight, said passengers near the back of the plane began unexpectedly coughing and complaining they couldn't see.



It was unclear what was causing the disturbance, and a flight attendant called on anyone who knew what was going on to come forward, according to a Reddit post.

A woman eventually admitted to using the spray, but said it was only an accident.



After the Boeing 737 Max 8 touched down in Jacksonville, the woman, along with her partner and teenage son, were reportedly escorted off the aircraft.



Other commenters on the post who claimed they were aboard the plane said the pepper spray was no accident — and that the family who'd deployed the spray had been aiming for a different family across the aisle.



According to Reddit posts, some users said they had no idea why they were suddenly having trouble breathing, and feared that there was a catastrophic malfunction on the plane.



In Jacksonville, paramedics were were on hand to treat people who were affected by the spray. Police, meanwhile, gathered statements from passengers.



Passengers were forced to wait in Jacksonville for around four hours before they were eventually taken to New York's LaGuardia Airport on a different aircraft, finally arriving at around 10:30 p.m.



The TSA forbids pepper spray on flights. It's unclear how the family was able to bring it aboard the plane undetected.



The Messenger has reached out to American Airlines for more details.



