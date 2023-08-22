Airline Passenger Reportedly Mistakes Her Pepper Spray for Hand Lotion, Forces Emergency Landing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Airline Passenger Reportedly Mistakes Her Pepper Spray for Hand Lotion, Forces Emergency Landing

According to social media posts, some passengers on the flight feared there was a catastrophic malfunction on the plane

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An American Airlines flight from Miami to New York was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger gassed the cabin with pepper spray.

According to one report, the woman claimed that she accidentally deployed the noxious chemical after mistaking it for hand lotion or sanitizer.

American Airlines Flight AA1680 diverted to Jacksonville after the incident about 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A Reddit user who reported that their significant other was onboard the flight, said passengers near the back of the plane began unexpectedly coughing and complaining they couldn't see.

It was unclear what was causing the disturbance, and a flight attendant called on anyone who knew what was going on to come forward, according to a Reddit post.

https://www.reddit.com/r/americanairlines/comments/15wtq0j/aa1680_from_mia_to_lga_diverted_tonight_to_jax/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

A woman eventually admitted to using the spray, but said it was only an accident.

After the Boeing 737 Max 8 touched down in Jacksonville, the woman, along with her partner and teenage son, were reportedly escorted off the aircraft.

Other commenters on the post who claimed they were aboard the plane said the pepper spray was no accident — and that the family who'd deployed the spray had been aiming for a different family across the aisle.

According to Reddit posts, some users said they had no idea why they were suddenly having trouble breathing, and feared that there was a catastrophic malfunction on the plane.

In Jacksonville, paramedics were were on hand to treat people who were affected by the spray. Police, meanwhile, gathered statements from passengers.

Passengers were forced to wait in Jacksonville for around four hours before they were eventually taken to New York's LaGuardia Airport on a different aircraft, finally arriving at around 10:30 p.m.

The TSA forbids pepper spray on flights. It's unclear how the family was able to bring it aboard the plane undetected.

The Messenger has reached out to American Airlines for more details.

An American Airlines plane prepares to land at the Miami International Airport on July 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
An American Airlines plane prepares to land at the Miami International Airport on July 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.