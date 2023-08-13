Airline Passenger Recalls Moment Plane Dropped 15,000 Feet in 3 Minutes: ‘This Was Scary’
American Airlines said that the crew received an indication of a possible pressurization issue, but it was able to safely descend to a lower altitude
An American Airlines passenger is sharing his harrowing experience on a Thursday flight to Ganesville, Florida, when the plane suddenly dropped 15,000 feet in three minutes due to a possible pressurization issue
Harrison Hove, a journalism professor at the University of Florida, posted a picture of himself on social media wearing an oxygen mask. Other photos he posted showed dangling oxygen masks in the flight’s cabin.
“I’ve flown a lot. This was scary. Kudos to our amazing flight crew- cabin staff and pilots on @AmericanAir 5916. The photos cannot capture the burning smell, loud bang or ear pops. Good to be on the ground,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A spokesperson with American Airlines told The Messenger that Flight 5916 was heading to Florida from Charlotte, North Carolina with 50 passengers and three crew members on board. A Federal Aviation Administration told FOX 35 that crew members reported a potential pressurization issue.
American Airlines said in a statement to The Messenger that the crew received an indication of a possible pressurization issue and “immediately and safely descended to a lower altitude.”
The flight dropped almost 20,000 feet within an 11-minute span, the news outlet reported, citing FlightAware data. Hove said that “something failed mid-flight and depressurized the cabin,” according to Fox Business. He described the incident as “terrifying” but that it “turned out ok.”
“We're so [proud] our #AATeam took such great care of you during that scary time! We'll send them some kudos in recognition of a job well done,” American Airlines commented on Hove’s tweet.
Hove wrote back: “Please do. They were cool under pressure. The FA in the cabin was exceptional today. There were at least 4 crew members deadheading as well and one pilot in 15B kept those of us in the back informed and calm.”
The Messenger reached out to American Airlines for additional information and comment.
