Aircraft Erupts in Flames After Crash Landing into Plane Hanger, Killing Three
The plane was departing from Cable Airport in Southern California when it crashed
Three passengers were left dead on Sunday, after a plane crash-landed into a southern California airport, according to KABC.
The plane careened into a hangar at Cable Airport, in Upland, California, around 6:30 a.m., according to KCAL.
The plane was departing from the airport when it crashed into a hangar that stores Ontario Police Department helicopters. While the crash also caused a fire, the helicopters appear to be undamaged, according to KABC.
When first responders arrived, the plane was “fully involved” with the fire, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 15 minutes, according to KTLA.
The deceased were the only passengers on the plane at the time of the crash, according to KCAL.
The plane crash is under investigation, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.
