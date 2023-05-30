Air New Zealand Will Start Weighing People Before They Board

If you're taking an Air New Zealand flight between now and July 2, you may be asked to step on a scale first.

CNN reports that Air New Zealand will be weighing more than 10,000 international travelers — and their carry-ons — as part of an international weight survey.

New Zealand's Civil Aviation Authority is requiring the airline to conduct the weight survey.

The New Zealand Herald reports passengers' weights will not be visible when they do mount the scale.

Air New Zealand load control improvement specialist Alastair James said that the study will help the airline gather data on weight loads and distribution for planes.

"We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft — from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold," James said, according to the Herald. "For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey."

(Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

The airline conducted a similar survey in 2021.

According to CNN, travelers will be asked to stand on a digital scale when they check in for their flight.

The information about their weight is collected for the survey, but won't be visible to the ticket agent.

They also will be asked to place their luggage on another identical scale for separate weighing.