Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd Protest
The incident occurred during a protest of police brutality following the death of George Floyd
A U.S. Air Force veteran who says Portland, Oregon police threw away her walker as she shot video of a 2020 protest is set to receive $26,000 from the city to settle a civil suit.
The settlement is listed on the city council’s agenda for May 31, and was previously reported Friday by the Oregonian.
Heather-Lynne Van Wilde, a 42-year-old military veteran and independent journalist, was filming an August 2020 protest outside a Portland Police Department building when the incident occurred.
The protest was spurred by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers months prior in Minnesota.
During the demonstration, Van Wilde noticed a tweet from the department ordering “all persons” to leave the area, according to her suit. Because the tweet did not explicitly mention members of the media, Van Wilde, who says she was wearing a lanyard and a hat that clearly identified her as a journalist, stayed put.
Officers soon approached. One grabbed Van Wilde’s walker “and without provocation or justification, threw it out of her reach” by about 10 to 15 feet, her suit claims.
Van Wilde, who suffers from severe arthritis, fell while trying to retrieve the walker, hurting her knee and shoulder, according to her suit. The tumble also broke the seal of Van Wilde’s gas mask, exposing her to tear gas deployed by police, the suit claims.
Van Wilde also says that in the month before the protest, she contacted city officials by email, asking that they alter their dispersal policies to accommodate her disability. It is unclear whether the city responded to Van Wilde’s request. Her suit alleges that police targeted her due to her disability.
Portland has paid over $1 million to resolve dozens of lawsuits filed in connection to the 2020 protests, the Oregonian reported, citing city figures.
