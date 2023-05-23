The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    AI Weapons Scanner Fails to Detect Knife in School Stabbing

    Evolv Technology's weapons detection system was meant to replace metal detectors.

    Blake Harper
    manley099/Getty Images

    Hundreds of schools across the United States have been using AI weapons scanners, which tragically failed to detect a knife used in a severe stabbing incident at Proctor High School in Utica, New York.

    During Halloween last year, Ehni Ler Htoo, a student at the school, was stabbed multiple times with a 9-inch knife that bypassed the AI weapons detection system.

    Evolv Technology, the company behind the installation, touts its product as a fusion of "powerful sensor technology with proven artificial intelligence," set to replace traditional metal detectors in schools, according to the BBC.

    Despite Evolv Technology's claims of widespread use of their scanners in American schools, including Proctor High School, the stabbing incident prompted the Utica School District to launch an investigation.

    "After thorough investigation, we found that the Evolv Weapon Detection System was not designed to detect knives," stated Utica School Superintendent Brian Nolan, as reported by the BBC.

    Following the incident, Proctor High School removed the scanners. However, 12 other schools within the Utica School District retain the technology due to financial constraints. Since the stabbing, Nolan disclosed that three additional knives had been smuggled into other schools undetected by the scanners.

