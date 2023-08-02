AI Turns Asian Student White After She Asks It to Make Her a Professional Headshot for LinkedIn
'I hope people who are making software are aware of these biases and thinking about ways to mitigate them,' Rona Wang said
A 24-year-old MIT graduate turned to an artificial intelligence image generator to help spruce up a photo of herself for a professional headshot for LinkedIn — but didn’t expect the photo would result in her having an entirely different race.
Rona Wang uploaded a picture of herself wearing an MIT sweatshirt and sporting a smile to the AI image creator Playground AI with the request for the program to “give the girl from the original photo a professional LinkedIn profile photo.” The resulting photo was somewhat similar to Wang, except her skin had been lightened and her eyes turned blue.
“I was like, ‘Wow, does this thing think I should become white to become more professional?’” Wang told the Boston Globe.
Wang, an Asian American woman, posted the images — both the original and the whitewashed one — on X (formerly Twitter) on July 14 and said “was trying to get a LinkedIn profile photo with AI editing & this is what it gave me.”
The tweet gained the attention of the founder of the AI platform, Suhail Doshi, who offered to help get Wang a better result. When she first saw the photo, Wang told the news outlet that she laughed.
“It was kind of funny,” she said. But Wang also recognized the result represented a problem that is not unique to just Playground AI, but other AI tools programmed to recognize white characteristics as “professional.”
“I definitely think it’s a problem,” Wang said. “I hope people who are making software are aware of these biases and thinking about ways to mitigate them.”
Doshi explained in the X thread that the AI models will “pick any generic thing based on the prompt,” and “you'll get a wider set of possibilities if you try other seeds with the same prompt, sampling more of the distribution.”
Wang told the Globe the incident was a reminder for others to be careful when using AI, despite its growing popularity.
“There is a culture of some people really putting a lot of trust in AI and relying on it,” she said. “So I think it’s great to get people thinking about this, especially people who might have thought AI bias was a thing of the past.”
