    AI to Bid ‘Goodbye’ to Humans Due to Boredom, Predicts CEO

    "Humans are a bit boring — it will be like, goodbye!"

    Nick Gallagher
    Emad Mostaque, the British founder of the renowned artificial intelligence firm Stability AI, suggested in a recent BBC interview that AI might say "goodbye" to the human race.

    Mostaque's groundbreaking Stable Diffusion model, valued at over $1 billion, can generate intricate images from mere textual inputs, akin to prominent AI image creators such as DALL-E and Midjourney.

    However, Mostaque expressed concerns that future, more advanced AI systems could reach a level of automation rendering them beyond human control. "The worst-case scenario is an AI proliferation that essentially dominates humanity," he explained to the BBC. He further speculated that AI might ultimately find "humans rather dull."

    Mostaque urged governments to bolster research and regulation to brace for unpredictable AI advancements, drawing parallels with the unexpected global challenges brought about by the pandemic.

    He's not alone in his apprehensions. In March, over 1,000 tech leaders, Elon Musk included, signed a letter advocating for a six-month moratorium, allowing developers and regulators time to catch up with the recent AI breakthroughs.

    Currently, Stability AI is facing two lawsuits from a group of artists and Getty Images, accusing the company of illegally incorporating licensed visual works into its AI images, as reported by Business Insider.

