AI Cameras Installed on Highways to Catch Littering Drivers

AI-powered cameras are being installed on select UK highways to catch drivers who toss litter out of their vehicles. The goal is to expedite the identification and fining process, but critics argue it may not yield significant benefits.

In the coming weeks, these AI cameras will monitor highways to catch drivers discarding trash from their cars. Photos of the offense will be automatically sent to the driver, along with a £100 (approximately $126) fine.

Currently, officers must sift through hours of footage to identify highway litterbugs, so this initiative aims to save time and effort. However, the Clean Up Britain campaign group remains skeptical about its effectiveness.

John Read, Clean Up Britain's founder, told the Telegraph that this initiative is just another "meaningless partnership" that always sounds promising but "always delivers no results." The group previously threatened legal action if the highway litter situation did not improve.

Privacy concerns have also been raised, with many feeling that this potentially unproven AI surveillance is intrusive. Nevertheless, it seems that AI cameras are being given a chance for now.