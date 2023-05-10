The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    AI Cameras Installed on Highways to Catch Littering Drivers

    Is this an exciting preview of the future or a blatant invasion of privacy?

    Blake Harper
    Grafissimo

    AI-powered cameras are being installed on select UK highways to catch drivers who toss litter out of their vehicles. The goal is to expedite the identification and fining process, but critics argue it may not yield significant benefits.

    In the coming weeks, these AI cameras will monitor highways to catch drivers discarding trash from their cars. Photos of the offense will be automatically sent to the driver, along with a £100 (approximately $126) fine.

    Currently, officers must sift through hours of footage to identify highway litterbugs, so this initiative aims to save time and effort. However, the Clean Up Britain campaign group remains skeptical about its effectiveness.

    John Read, Clean Up Britain's founder, told the Telegraph that this initiative is just another "meaningless partnership" that always sounds promising but "always delivers no results." The group previously threatened legal action if the highway litter situation did not improve.

    Privacy concerns have also been raised, with many feeling that this potentially unproven AI surveillance is intrusive. Nevertheless, it seems that AI cameras are being given a chance for now.

