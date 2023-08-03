AI Art Can Make Us Feel Happy, Sad and Other Emotions — But Not Quite Like Real Art Does, Study Says

Art critics have written off works made by artificial intelligence as soulless. Maybe it's not as bad as all that: A new study has found that AI-created art can indeed prompt an emotional response from human observers—even when they see relatively simple AI images—though none of it generates the same strong feelings as the real stuff.

In a study published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior on July 15, scientists from the University of Vienna showed one group of test subjects images designed by a simple algorithm that, unlike more complex programs, was not designed to replicate man-made art. Another group was shown art made by humans. In each group, half the people were lied to: the man-made art was actually machine-generated and vice versa.

The result? “Almost all people indeed report feeling some emotions and intentions with computer art,” the researchers wrote in their study.

A gallery employee observes AI generated art works during the pre-opening of the Guelman and Unknown (Guelman und Unbekannt) Gallery assembled by Russian dissident, gallerist and art collector Marat Guelman, on April 26, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Omer Messinger/Getty Images

AI-generated art has been around for decades, though it hasn't captured mainstream attention until quite recently. Since 2022, a slew of highly funded startups have debuted offering simple programs to produce AI art, most notably OpenAI's Dall-E. Controversy has followed the increased attention: In January, three artists filed a lawsuit against three prominent AI startups, alleging their programs infringe on their work's copyright. And in April, a winner of a prestigious photography award refused to accept the accolade after revealing the image was AI-generated, a stunt the photographer said was meant to spark a conversation about AI's place within photography and other art genres.

In the study published in Computers in Human Behavior, respondents said they felt a range of emotions looking at the AI art, ranging from angry to happy to sad, among other emotions. Yet, in general, the respondents reported feeling less intense emotions around AI art compared to human-made art. Moreover, they reported more emotional engagement for images made by humans when they learned it was made by a person.

The researchers found that not only did the people feel something when they looked at art, but they “thought specific emotions were intended—even when told that the art was from a computer.”