‘Aggressive’ Otter Known for Stealing Surfboards, Riding Waves to be Captured, Moved to Aquarium

Otters may appear cute and cuddly, but their jaws can pack a punch. Surfers in California are learning this first hand and their boards are feeling the pain as a female sea otter has been stealing and damaging surfboards.

Local officials refer to her as Otter 841 and have seen her around for the past couple of summers, The New York Times reports. But as her attacks are getting worse, officials announced they are working to capture and relocate her.

The recent string of incidents started in June when 841 hopped on a surfer's board.

“The otter was shredding, caught a couple of nice waves,” Noah Wormhoudt told the Times.

But a recent attack was captured in a now-viral video taken in Santa Cruz, where 841 jumped on a surfer’s board and refused to get off, biting and scratching the board. Joon Lee, a 40-year-old software engineer, said he tried to get the otter off his board but to no avail.

“I tried to get it off by flipping the board over and pushing it away, but it was so fixated on my surfboard for whatever reason, it just kept attacking,” Lee told The New York Times.

A local Santa Cruz photographer described witnessing the otter's behavior with surfers and kayakers in an interview with ABC7.

"It was a true wrestling match over this surfboard," photographer Mark Woodward said. "And the person finally got it away and it was damaged. Basically, the board was destroyed. Literally the day before, I filmed the surfer that got so freaked out by it that he left his board and swam back to shore without it."

"I have photographed a lot of otters over the years, I have never seen anything like this."

Interactions between sea otters and humans are rare as the species are typically afraid of people. However, 841’s mother was orphaned and raised in captivity. Once she was released, she became used to humans and often approached them for food. Eventually, the mother ended up in the Marine Wildlife Veterinary Care and Research Center in Santa Cruz where researchers learned that she was pregnant, with one of those pups being 841.

841 was raised in the Monterey Bay Aquarium with heavy precautions taken to try to prevent her from fostering attachments to people so she could be released. However, 841 still lost her fear of people.

“After one year of being in the wild without issue, we started receiving reports of her interactions with surfers, kayakers and paddle boarders,” Jessica Fujii, sea otter program manager at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, told The New York Times. “We do not know why this started. We have no evidence that she was fed. But it has persisted in the summers for the last couple of years.”

Otters have very strong jaws and teeth, strong enough to cut clams. If 841 bites a human, the state will be forced to euthanize her. But so far, the plan is to capture and return 841 to the Monterey Bay Aquarium before being transferred to her final home.

“Due to the increasing public safety risk, a team from C.D.F.W. and the Monterey Bay Aquarium trained in the capture and handling of sea otters has been deployed to attempt to capture and rehome her,” a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement.