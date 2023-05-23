Agents Investigating After 4-Year-Old Boy Was Dropped Over Border Barrier

Authorities in the U.S. and Mexico are searching for the person responsible for dropping a 4-year-old boy over a border barrier in San Diego, CNN reported.

Photo Credit: U.S. Border Patrol

The child was hurt when someone entering the country illegally dropped him half a mile east of San Ysidro, the busiest port of entry along the United States-Mexico border, before entering the U.S. themselves, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Surveillance video posted on Twitter by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz captured the incident.

First responders attempted to retrieve and care for the child but had to seek cover from reported gunshots in the area, officials said. It's unclear whether the gunfire came from the person who brought the child to the border.

Investigators on both sides of the border are lending their support to help track down the suspect, according to CNN.

In the nearly two weeks since the end of Title 42 — a policy that allowed border officials to turn away asylum seekers due to the Covid health emergency — unauthorized border crossings have dropped to roughly 4,400 per day, down from the 10,000 in the days leading up to the rule's expiration, according to CBS.

In an attempt to dissuade illegal border crossings, Customs and Border Protection Grande Valley Chief Gloria Chavez spoke in Spanish on the agency's Instagram page to say that CBP has apprehended 90% of migrants who have recently entered the country illegally.

