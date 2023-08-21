After Russia Crash, India Could Become First to Land on Moon’s South Pole

India is on track to be the first nation to pull off a soft landing on the Moon's south pole after Russian spacecraft Luna-25 smashed into the Moon's surface over the weekend, ending that country's hopes of grabbing the world first.



The Indian Space Research Organization shared photos Monday of its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft approaching the far side of the Moon and scouting for a safe place to land on its heavily-cratered surface.



The Indian agency hopes to deposit the Vikram lander and Prayaam rover on the Moon's surface on August 23 or August 24. If successful, it will reset the country's record for space exploration after a failed landing attempt in 2019 — the same year that China became the third country ever to land on the Moon behind the former Soviet Union and the United States.



Russia's pilotless Luna-25 was supposed to land on the Moon's surface Monday, but "ceased to exist" after losing contact with the Russian space agency Roscosmos due to a technical glitch, according to the agency. Luna-25 was the nation's first mission to reach the Moon since 1976.



If Chandrayaan-3 succeeds, the landing will place India among a growing list of countries vying for lunar supremacy, especially in regards to the Moon's unexplored south pole, where NASA and other agencies hope to eventually build lunar bases due to the apparent abundance of frozen water in the region.

Chandrayaan 3 Moon lander. ISRO

India has a particular score to settle here: Its Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft were instrumental in discovering water ice on the Moon and at the south pole.



Chandrayaan-3 would illustrate the nation's “strong technical capabilities in the global space arena, and irrespective of its outcome, will reinforce India’s presence on the global map,” Vishesh Rajaram, whose venture-capital tech firm has investments in Indian space startups, told the Wall Street Journal.



NASA has a total budget of roughly $25 billion, dwarfing India's $1.5 billion. The Chandrayaan-3 cost just $74 million, less than 2013's George-Clooney-starring space thriller "Gravity," according to Reuters.



But if India succeeds, it will boost its standing in the renewed international space race as other nations look to partner with the nation and learn from its unique technical capabilities.



The Chandrayaan-3 launched on July 14, with its lunar lander successfully separating from a propulsion module last week. Once on the Moon, the Prayaam rover and Vikram lander will conduct science observations for two weeks before losing power.



For it's part, the U.S. is planning its own slate of crewed lunar missions, starting with Artemis III, which is currently scheduled for December 2025. NASA has awarded Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin $3.4 billion to help develop the hardware for a 2029 venture. Elon Musk's Space X was awarded a similar contract in 2021.



A successful crewed flight to the surface of the Moon would be a first since 1972, when astronauts from Apollo 17 became the sixth crew to ever set foot on the celestial body.